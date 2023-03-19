The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) and the No. 8 seed South Florida Bulls (27-6) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet 16 of the N/A Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena, beginning at 1:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Carolina vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulls' 70.9 points per game are 20.1 more points than the 50.8 the Gamecocks give up.
  • South Florida is 26-4 when it scores more than 50.8 points.
  • South Carolina's record is 27-0 when it allows fewer than 70.9 points.
  • The 81.2 points per game the Gamecocks average are 21.7 more points than the Bulls allow (59.5).
  • When South Carolina puts up more than 59.5 points, it is 28-0.
  • South Florida is 25-4 when allowing fewer than 81.2 points.
  • The Gamecocks shoot 46.8% from the field, 8% higher than the Bulls allow defensively.
  • The Bulls shoot 42.8% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Gamecocks concede.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Ole Miss W 80-51 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/5/2023 Tennessee W 74-58 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/17/2023 Norfolk State W 72-40 Colonial Life Arena
3/19/2023 South Florida - Colonial Life Arena

