How to Watch Women’s NCAA Tournament Second Round Games - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Second Round round of the Women's NCAA Tournament on March 19 has eight games on the schedule, with the most intriguing matchup being a clash between No. 8 South Florida and No. 1 South Carolina. For information on game times, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.
Watch every women's March Madness game and select men's March Madness games live on fuboTV! Keep reading for game-specific information and links.
Second Round Odds and How to Watch
No. 8 South Florida Bulls vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
How to Watch South Florida vs South Carolina
- TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
No. 10 Georgia Lady Bulldogs vs. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
How to Watch Georgia vs Iowa
- TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
How to Watch Mississippi State vs Notre Dame
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
No. 9 South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cassell Coliseum
- Location: Blacksburg, Virginia
How to Watch South Dakota State vs Virginia Tech
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
No. 7 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 2 Maryland Terrapins
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Venue: Xfinity Center
- Location: College Park, Maryland
How to Watch Arizona vs Maryland
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
No. 10 Princeton Tigers vs. No. 2 Utah Utes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
How to Watch Princeton vs Utah
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
No. 6 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
How to Watch Michigan vs LSU
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 1 Stanford Cardinal
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Maples Pavilion
- Location: Stanford, California
How to Watch Ole Miss vs Stanford
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.