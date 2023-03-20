Gordon Hayward will hope to make a difference for the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Indiana Pacers.

Hayward, in his previous game (March 17 loss against the 76ers) put up six points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Hayward's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.2 13.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.1 Assists 4.5 3.9 5.2 PRA 25.5 22.4 22.4 PR 19.5 18.5 17.2 3PM 0.5 1.0 1.0



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Pacers

Hayward has taken 11.4 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 8.0% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 6.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

Hayward's Hornets average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pacers have conceded 118.3 points per game, which is 28th-best in the NBA.

Giving up 45.4 rebounds per contest, the Pacers are the 27th-ranked squad in the league.

The Pacers are the 26th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 26.3 assists per game.

The Pacers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/29/2021 35 18 4 2 1 0 2 11/19/2021 31 25 4 3 1 2 3 10/20/2021 35 27 5 3 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.