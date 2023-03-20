The Charlotte Hornets (22-50) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (32-39) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center as just 1.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN. The matchup's point total is 232.5.

Hornets vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -1.5 232.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 232.5 points in 31 of 72 games this season.

The average total for Charlotte's games this season is 228.8 points, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Charlotte is 33-39-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have won in 14, or 25%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Charlotte has a record of 14-40, a 25.9% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Hornets vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 34 47.9% 115.9 227.1 118.3 235.8 232.8 Hornets 31 43.1% 111.2 227.1 117.5 235.8 229.5

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 3-7 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Hornets have hit the over in three of their past 10 games.

Charlotte has performed better against the spread on the road (20-17-0) than at home (13-22-0) this year.

The Hornets average 7.1 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Pacers allow (118.3).

Charlotte has put together a 14-3 ATS record and a 13-4 overall record in games it scores more than 118.3 points.

Hornets vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Pacers and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 38-33 7-9 36-35 Hornets 33-39 25-31 32-40

Hornets vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pacers Hornets 115.9 Points Scored (PG) 111.2 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 23-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 14-3 20-11 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-4 118.3 Points Allowed (PG) 117.5 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 11-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-11 12-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-14

