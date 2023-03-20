Hornets vs. Pacers Injury Report Today - March 20
The Charlotte Hornets (22-50) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Indiana Pacers (32-39) on Monday, March 20 at Spectrum Center, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.
The Hornets fell in their most recent game 121-82 against the 76ers on Friday. Terry Rozier scored a team-best 14 points for the Hornets in the loss.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|5
|3.4
|1.6
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|23.3
|6.4
|8.4
|Mark Williams
|C
|Out
|Thumb
|8.2
|6.4
|0.4
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
Pacers Injuries: Tyrese Haliburton: Out (Knee), Isaiah Jackson: Questionable (Knee), Chris Duarte: Questionable (Ankle), Kendall Brown: Out (Tibia), Bennedict Mathurin: Questionable (Ankle)
Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSIN
Hornets Season Insights
- The Hornets' 111.2 points per game are 7.1 fewer points than the 118.3 the Pacers give up.
- Charlotte has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 118.3 points.
- While the Hornets are averaging 111.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, producing 103 points per contest.
- Charlotte connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) while shooting 32.7% from deep (30th in NBA). It is making 1.8 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.4 per game at 35.9%.
- The Hornets average 109.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and give up 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).
Hornets vs. Pacers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pacers
|-2
|234.5
