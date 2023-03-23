The Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier included, face the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 115-109 win versus the Pacers, Rozier tallied 23 points, nine assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Rozier's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.4 21.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.9 Assists 5.5 5.1 6.7 PRA 31.5 30.6 31.8 PR 25.5 25.5 25.1 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.5



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Pelicans

Rozier has taken 19.1 shots per game this season and made 7.9 per game, which account for 17.8% and 16.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Rozier is averaging 8.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Rozier's opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Pelicans concede 113 points per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 42.2 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pelicans concede 24.8 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans are ranked 16th in the league, allowing 12.3 makes per game.

Terry Rozier vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 36 23 8 11 2 2 1

