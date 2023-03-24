Friday's game that pits the Villanova Wildcats (30-6) against the Miami Hurricanes (21-12) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Villanova, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at TBA on March 24.

The Wildcats enter this contest after a 76-57 win against FGCU on Monday.

Villanova vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Villanova vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 70, Miami (FL) 62

Villanova Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' signature win of the season came against the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team (No. 17), according to our computer rankings. The Wildcats picked up the 63-61 neutral-site win on March 5.

The Wildcats have seven wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Villanova has 11 wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Wildcats are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Villanova 2022-23 Best Wins

63-61 over Creighton (No. 17) on March 5

73-57 on the road over Creighton (No. 17) on January 20

76-57 at home over FGCU (No. 31) on March 20

69-59 on the road over Princeton (No. 37) on November 11

72-50 over South Florida (No. 39) on November 27

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes' best win of the season came in a 70-68 victory against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on March 20.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (six), but also have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).

Miami (FL) has five wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

70-68 on the road over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 20

77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 5

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 28) on February 9

62-61 over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on March 18

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game (scoring 71 points per game to rank 69th in college basketball while giving up 58.4 per contest to rank 43rd in college basketball) and have a +453 scoring differential overall.

With 70.5 points per game in Big East tilts, Villanova is tallying 0.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71 PPG).

The Wildcats put up 72 points per game when playing at home, compared to 71.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 0.7 points per contest.

Villanova cedes 56.9 points per game in home games, compared to 55.1 in road games.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Wildcats have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 68.3 points per contest over that span compared to the 71 they've put up over the course of this year.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights