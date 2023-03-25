How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (46-16-8, second place in Eastern Conference) will host the Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-9, fourth) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, in a clash featuring two of the top squads in the conference.
The Hurricanes game against the Maple Leafs can be watched on ESPN+, BSSO, CBC, SNO, and SNW, so tune in to catch the action.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, CBC, SNO, and SNW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Hurricanes
|5-2 TOR
|11/6/2022
|Hurricanes
|Maple Leafs
|3-1 TOR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have allowed 179 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.
- The Hurricanes' 229 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|70
|27
|38
|65
|54
|37
|45.5%
|Sebastian Aho
|63
|31
|29
|60
|51
|51
|51.6%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Brent Burns
|70
|12
|40
|52
|44
|46
|100%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|63
|12
|24
|36
|49
|26
|-
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs allow 2.7 goals per game (194 in total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Maple Leafs are ninth in the NHL in scoring (244 goals, 3.4 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|71
|28
|64
|92
|79
|95
|0%
|William Nylander
|71
|36
|45
|81
|32
|59
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|64
|34
|39
|73
|48
|58
|52.9%
|John Tavares
|70
|30
|42
|72
|51
|42
|58.3%
|Michael Bunting
|71
|21
|24
|45
|37
|42
|33.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.