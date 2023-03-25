The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) will both be vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 6:09 PM, airing on TBS. Kansas State is more likely to win the final game of the East Region bracket with bookmakers installing the as 2.5-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -2.5 143.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kansas State vs Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Wildcats have compiled a 23-10-0 record against the spread.

Kansas State has been at least a -140 moneyline favorite 14 times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Wildcats, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Florida Atlantic is 21-11-0 ATS this year.

The Owls have a win-loss record of 4-1 with odds of +115 or worse this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida Atlantic has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 17 51.5% 76.2 154.2 69.6 134.4 141 Florida Atlantic 15 46.9% 78 154.2 64.8 134.4 141.9

Additional Kansas State vs Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

Kansas State is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.

Six of Wildcats' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Four of the Owls' last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Wildcats record 76.2 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64.8 the Owls allow.

Kansas State has a 16-6 record against the spread and an 18-6 record overall when putting up more than 64.8 points.

The Owls' 78 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 69.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Florida Atlantic is 13-9 against the spread and 23-2 overall when it scores more than 69.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 23-10-0 13-2 18-15-0 Florida Atlantic 21-11-0 4-1 17-15-0

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Kansas State Florida Atlantic 15-1 Home Record 17-0 4-7 Away Record 11-3 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.