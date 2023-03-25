Saturday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and UCLA Bruins (27-9) matching up at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 74-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.

Last time out, the Gamecocks won on Sunday 76-45 over South Florida.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks took down the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal in a 76-71 win on November 20, which was their best win of the season.

The Gamecocks have 15 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.

South Carolina has eight wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

UCLA Schedule Analysis

The Bruins registered their signature win of the season on March 3, when they defeated the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-65.

The Bruins have 11 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the sixth-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 37th-most.

UCLA has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3

80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20

82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20

67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 24) on February 12

82-74 on the road over Oregon (No. 24) on December 30

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks average 81 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 50.6 per contest (first in college basketball). They have a +1034 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.4 points per game.

With 80 points per game in SEC matchups, South Carolina is averaging 1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (81 PPG).

The Gamecocks are putting up 84.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging on the road (77.2).

In 2022-23, South Carolina is giving up 46.9 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 54.2.

The Gamecocks' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 78 points a contest compared to the 81 they've averaged this year.

UCLA Performance Insights