South Carolina vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the UCLA Bruins (27-9) matching up at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-58 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.
The Gamecocks head into this matchup following a 76-45 victory over South Florida on Sunday.
South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks registered their best win of the season on November 20, when they took down the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-71.
- The Gamecocks have 15 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the most in Division 1.
- South Carolina has eight wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
UCLA Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Bruins defeated the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, 69-65, on March 3.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bruins are 11-9 (.550%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins, but also tied for the 37th-most defeats.
- UCLA has five wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the country.
- Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.
UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3
- 80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20
- 82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20
- 67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 24) on February 12
- 82-74 on the road over Oregon (No. 24) on December 30
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks have a +1034 scoring differential, topping opponents by 30.4 points per game. They're putting up 81.0 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are giving up 50.6 per contest to rank first in college basketball.
- South Carolina is tallying 80.0 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 1 fewer points per game than its season average (81.0).
- The Gamecocks are averaging 84.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (77.2).
- South Carolina gives up 46.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 54.2 when playing on the road.
- The Gamecocks have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 78.0 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.0 points fewer than the 81.0 they've scored this season.
UCLA Performance Insights
- The Bruins outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game (posting 70.5 points per game, 76th in college basketball, and conceding 61.8 per contest, 102nd in college basketball) and have a +314 scoring differential.
- In conference play, UCLA is averaging fewer points (67.7 per game) than it is overall (70.5) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Bruins average 71.9 points per game. On the road, they score 67.4.
- UCLA is giving up fewer points at home (58.8 per game) than on the road (65.4).
- Over their last 10 games, the Bruins are putting up 69.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than their season average (70.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.