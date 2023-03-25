Saturday's contest that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) against the UCLA Bruins (27-9) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-58 in favor of South Carolina, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.

The Gamecocks enter this matchup on the heels of a 76-45 win over South Florida on Sunday.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on November 20, the Gamecocks captured their signature win of the season, a 76-71 road victory.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (15).

South Carolina has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).

The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

UCLA Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bruins defeated the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, 69-65, on March 3.

The Bruins have 11 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the seventh-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.

UCLA has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).

According to the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.

UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3

80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20

82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20

67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 24) on February 12

82-74 on the road over Oregon (No. 24) on December 30

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +1034 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 81 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 50.6 per contest (first in college basketball).

South Carolina's offense has been less productive in SEC tilts this season, posting 80 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 81 PPG.

The Gamecocks are averaging 84.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging on the road (77.2).

At home, South Carolina is giving up 7.3 fewer points per game (46.9) than on the road (54.2).

The Gamecocks' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 78 points a contest compared to the 81 they've averaged this season.

