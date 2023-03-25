Saturday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and UCLA Bruins (27-9) going head to head at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 74-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.

The Gamecocks took care of business in their last game 76-45 against South Florida on Sunday.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks took down the No. 5-ranked Stanford Cardinal, 76-71, on November 20, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Gamecocks have 15 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

The Gamecocks have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

UCLA Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bruins beat the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, 69-65, on March 3.

The Bruins have 11 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the sixth-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 38th-most.

UCLA has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).

According to the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.

UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3

80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20

82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20

73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2

67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 26) on February 12

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +1034 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.0 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 50.6 per contest (first in college basketball).

South Carolina is tallying 80.0 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 1 fewer points per game than its overall average (81.0).

The Gamecocks post 84.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 77.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.

South Carolina is giving up 46.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (54.2).

In their last 10 games, the Gamecocks have been racking up 78 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 81.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

UCLA Performance Insights