South Carolina vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and UCLA Bruins (27-9) going head to head at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 74-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.
The Gamecocks took care of business in their last game 76-45 against South Florida on Sunday.
South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks took down the No. 5-ranked Stanford Cardinal, 76-71, on November 20, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- The Gamecocks have 15 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.
- The Gamecocks have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
UCLA Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Bruins beat the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, 69-65, on March 3.
- The Bruins have 11 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the sixth-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 38th-most.
- UCLA has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).
- According to the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.
UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3
- 80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20
- 82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20
- 73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2
- 67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 26) on February 12
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks' +1034 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.0 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 50.6 per contest (first in college basketball).
- South Carolina is tallying 80.0 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 1 fewer points per game than its overall average (81.0).
- The Gamecocks post 84.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 77.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.
- South Carolina is giving up 46.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (54.2).
- In their last 10 games, the Gamecocks have been racking up 78 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 81.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
UCLA Performance Insights
- The Bruins' +314 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.5 points per game (76th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per contest (103rd in college basketball).
- In conference action, UCLA is scoring fewer points (67.7 per game) than it is overall (70.5) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Bruins average 71.9 points per game. On the road, they score 67.4.
- UCLA allows 58.8 points per game at home, and 65.4 on the road.
- Over their past 10 games, the Bruins are averaging 69.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than their season average (70.5).
