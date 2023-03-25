South Carolina vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the UCLA Bruins (27-9) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-58 and heavily favors South Carolina to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.
The Gamecocks are coming off of a 76-45 win against South Florida in their last outing on Sunday.
South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- When the Gamecocks beat the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 20 by a score of 76-71, it was their signature win of the season so far.
- The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (15).
- South Carolina has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.
- The Gamecocks have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
UCLA Schedule Analysis
- The Bruins' signature victory this season came against the Stanford Cardinal, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). The Bruins secured the 69-65 win at a neutral site on March 3.
- The Bruins have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (11), but also have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UCLA is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.
UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3
- 80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20
- 82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20
- 73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2
- 67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 26) on February 12
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks average 81.0 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 50.6 per contest (first in college basketball). They have a +1034 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.4 points per game.
- South Carolina is averaging 80.0 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 1 fewer points per game than its season average (81.0).
- The Gamecocks are putting up 84.8 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.
- South Carolina is allowing 46.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (54.2).
- The Gamecocks' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 78.0 points a contest compared to the 81.0 they've averaged this year.
UCLA Performance Insights
- The Bruins put up 70.5 points per game (76th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per outing (103rd in college basketball). They have a +314 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game.
- UCLA has averaged 2.8 fewer points in Pac-12 play (67.7) than overall (70.5).
- In 2022-23 the Bruins are scoring 4.5 more points per game at home (71.9) than away (67.4).
- UCLA concedes 58.8 points per game at home, and 65.4 away.
- The Bruins are averaging 69.1 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 1.4 fewer points than their average for the season (70.5).
