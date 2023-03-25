Saturday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and UCLA Bruins (27-9) squaring off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 74-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.

In their last game on Sunday, the Gamecocks claimed a 76-45 victory over South Florida.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' best win this season came against the Stanford Cardinal, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). The Gamecocks secured the 76-71 win on the road on November 20.

The Gamecocks have 15 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

UCLA Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on March 3, the Bruins picked up their best win of the season, a 69-65 victory.

The Bruins have 11 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the sixth-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 38th-most.

UCLA has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3

80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20

82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20

73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2

67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 26) on February 12

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a +1034 scoring differential, topping opponents by 30.4 points per game. They're putting up 81.0 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are allowing 50.6 per outing to rank first in college basketball.

With 80.0 points per game in SEC tilts, South Carolina is averaging 1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (81.0 PPG).

The Gamecocks are putting up 84.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging away from home (77.2).

When playing at home, South Carolina is giving up 7.3 fewer points per game (46.9) than on the road (54.2).

On offense, the Gamecocks have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 78.0 points per contest over that span compared to the 81.0 they've put up over the course of this year.

UCLA Performance Insights