Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets match up versus the Dallas Mavericks at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Hayward, in his most recent game (March 24 win against the Mavericks) produced 25 points and nine assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Hayward's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.5 13.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 4.2 Assists 5.5 4.1 5.5 PRA 26.5 22.9 23.6 PR 20.5 18.8 18.1 3PM 1.5 1.0 0.9



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Mavericks

Hayward has taken 11.6 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 8.3% and 8.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.0 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets rank 10th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks are the 15th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 113.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Mavericks have allowed 44 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Allowing 24.7 assists per contest, the Mavericks are the ninth-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 11 made 3-pointers per game, the Mavericks are the best team in the league.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 32 25 3 9 1 0 0

