South Carolina vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (35-0) and the Maryland Terrapins (28-6) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-63 and heavily favors South Carolina to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 27.
The Gamecocks won their last outing 59-43 against UCLA on Saturday.
South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 76, Maryland 63
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks defeated the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal in a 76-71 win on November 20, which was their best win of the season.
- The Gamecocks have 16 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.
- South Carolina has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
Maryland Schedule Analysis
- The Terrapins' best win this season came in a 96-68 victory over the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on February 21.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Terrapins are 12-4 (.750%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
- Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.
Maryland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 96-68 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 21
- 85-78 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 11
- 76-59 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 25
- 74-72 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 1
- 76-74 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 24
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 30.0 points per game (scoring 80.4 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball while allowing 50.4 per contest to rank first in college basketball) and have a +1050 scoring differential overall.
- In conference tilts, South Carolina scores fewer points per game (80.0) than its season average (80.4).
- Offensively, the Gamecocks have fared better in home games this season, putting up 84.8 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game in away games.
- South Carolina cedes 46.9 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 54.2 in away games.
- The Gamecocks' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 78.0 points a contest compared to the 80.4 they've averaged this season.
Maryland Performance Insights
- The Terrapins are outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game, with a +375 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.3 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and give up 68.2 per contest (276th in college basketball).
- Maryland has averaged 0.7 more points in Big Ten action (80.0) than overall (79.3).
- At home, the Terrapins score 82.6 points per game. Away, they average 76.0.
- Maryland allows 70.1 points per game at home, and 65.7 away.
- The Terrapins have performed better offensively in their last 10 games, putting up 81.6 points per contest, 2.3 more than their season average of 79.3.
