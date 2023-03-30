Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will clash when the second-place Carolina Hurricanes (47-17-9) visit the 13th-place Detroit Red Wings (32-32-9) on Thursday, March 30 at Little Caesars Arena.

You can see the Red Wings-Hurricanes matchup on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/13/2022 Red Wings Hurricanes 1-0 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have allowed 189 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Hurricanes rank 17th in the NHL with 237 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 73 27 41 68 58 41 45.4%
Sebastian Aho 66 33 30 63 56 55 51.5%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Brent Burns 73 13 40 53 47 48 100%
Shayne Gostisbehere 66 12 26 38 50 28 -

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings' total of 239 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 19th in the NHL.
  • The Red Wings' 213 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the league.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Red Wings have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 72 27 44 71 40 52 55.1%
David Perron 73 19 28 47 29 36 18.2%
Dominik Kubalik 72 19 23 42 16 11 50%
Andrew Copp 73 9 32 41 39 22 49%
Lucas Raymond 65 16 23 39 24 30 29.4%

