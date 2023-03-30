Two teams at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Carolina Hurricanes (second in the Eastern Conference at 47-17-9) and the Detroit Red Wings (13th in the Eastern Conference at 32-32-9), square off on Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 4-5-1 while scoring 24 total goals (two power-play goals on 21 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 9.5%). They have given up 31 goals.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Thursday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-215)

Hurricanes (-215) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-0.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 47-17-9 record overall, with a 12-9-21 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Carolina is 19-3-6 (44 points) in its 28 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the six times this season the Hurricanes finished a game with just one goal, they have a 2-3-1 record, good for five points.

Carolina has scored two goals in 11 games this season (3-5-3 record, nine points).

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals in 51 games (42-4-5, 89 points).

In the 19 games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 17-2-0 record (34 points).

In the 57 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 38-15-4 (80 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 7-2-3 to register 17 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 15th 3.25 Goals Scored 2.92 24th 2nd 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.27 20th 3rd 34.8 Shots 28.7 27th 1st 26.1 Shots Allowed 30.4 9th 19th 20.7% Power Play % 20.8% 18th 2nd 83.8% Penalty Kill % 78.6% 17th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.