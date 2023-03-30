The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the Carolina Hurricanes (47-17-9), visit the 13th-ranked unit from the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Red Wings (32-32-9), on Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-215) Red Wings (+185) 6

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 43 of their 63 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (68.3%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -215 or shorter, Carolina has gone 13-7 (winning 65.0%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 68.3%.

Carolina's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 36 times.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 237 (17th) Goals 213 (24th) 189 (2nd) Goals Allowed 239 (19th) 47 (18th) Power Play Goals 52 (13th) 37 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (17th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Four of Carolina's last 10 games went over.

The average amount of goals in the Hurricanes' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 2.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes are ranked 17th in the league with 237 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, allowing 189 goals to rank second.

With a +48 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.

