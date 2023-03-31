Friday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) squaring off at American Airlines Center (on March 31) at 9:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-68 win for South Carolina.

In their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Monday 86-75 over Maryland.

South Carolina vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Iowa Score Prediction

  • Prediction: South Carolina 77, Iowa 68

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

  • The Gamecocks' signature win of the season came in a 76-71 victory against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on November 20.
  • The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (17).
  • South Carolina has eight wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
  • Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
  • 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
  • 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
  • 86-75 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 27
  • 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

Iowa Schedule Analysis

  • In their best win of the season, the Hawkeyes beat the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, 86-85, on February 26.
  • The Hawkeyes have 13 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the fifth-most in the country.
  • Iowa has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (eight).
  • Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
  • 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
  • 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
  • 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
  • 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

South Carolina Performance Insights

  • The Gamecocks average 80.5 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 51.1 per contest (third in college basketball). They have a +1061 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 29.4 points per game.
  • With 80.0 points per game in SEC contests, South Carolina is posting 0.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (80.5 PPG).
  • The Gamecocks are averaging 84.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.
  • South Carolina is giving up 46.9 points per game this year at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (54.2).
  • The Gamecocks have been racking up 75.0 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 80.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Iowa Performance Insights

  • The Hawkeyes put up 87.6 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 70.9 per contest (318th in college basketball). They have a +602 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.7 points per game.
  • Iowa has averaged 1.6 more points in Big Ten games (89.2) than overall (87.6).
  • At home, the Hawkeyes average 89.4 points per game. On the road, they average 85.9.
  • At home, Iowa gives up 65.0 points per game. On the road, it gives up 78.5.
  • Over their previous 10 games, the Hawkeyes are compiling 85.0 points per contest, compared to their season average of 87.6.

