The Carolina Hurricanes (47-18-9, riding a three-game losing streak) visit the Montreal Canadiens (30-40-6) at Bell Centre. The game on Saturday, April 1 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO

ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-265) Canadiens (+225) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have a 43-21 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -265 or shorter, Carolina has gone 9-5 (winning 64.3%).

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 72.6% in this matchup.

In 32 of 74 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 239 (18th) Goals 214 (26th) 192 (2nd) Goals Allowed 279 (29th) 47 (19th) Power Play Goals 38 (26th) 38 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 68 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina went over in four of its last 10 games.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 1.7 lower than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 239 total, which makes them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 192 goals to rank second.

With a +47 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.