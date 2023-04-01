The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Michael Harris II At The Plate (2022)

  • Harris II hit .297 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Harris II had a base hit in 84 out of 118 games last season (71.2%), with multiple hits in 31 of those contests (26.3%).
  • He hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games last season (118 in all), going deep in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 45 of 118 games last year (38.1%), Harris II picked up an RBI, and 16 of those games (13.6%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He touched home plate in 50.8% of his games last season (60 of 118), with more than one run on 14 occasions (11.9%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 60
.274 AVG .317
.310 OBP .363
.411 SLG .603
16 XBH 33
4 HR 15
21 RBI 43
52/6 K/BB 55/15
11 SB 9
56 GP 62
37 (66.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (75.8%)
11 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (32.3%)
25 (44.6%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (56.5%)
4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.6%)
14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (50.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Gray will take the mound to start for the Nationals, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the Atlanta Braves.
  • In his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 7-10 record, had a 5.02 ERA, and a 1.359 WHIP.
