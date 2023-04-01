After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Josiah Gray) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate (2022)

Albies hit .247 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Albies got a base hit in 45 out of 64 games last season (70.3%), with at least two hits in 14 of those contests (21.9%).

He hit a home run in 12.5% of his games last season (64 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his plate appearances.

Albies drove in a run in 32.8% of his games last year (21 of 64), with more than one RBI in nine of them (14.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored in 30 of 64 games last season, with multiple runs in six of those games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 36 GP 28 .271 AVG .219 .322 OBP .258 .444 SLG .368 15 XBH 9 4 HR 4 27 RBI 8 28/10 K/BB 19/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 36 GP 28 26 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (67.9%) 8 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 15 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%) 4 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 14 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

