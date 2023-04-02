Hornets vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Raptors (38-39) are heavy favorites (-13.5) as they attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet.
Hornets vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-13.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- The Hornets have hit the over in 33 of their 78 games with a set total (42.3%).
- So far this season, Charlotte has put together a 37-41-0 record against the spread.
- The Hornets have been victorious in 18, or 29%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Charlotte has played as an underdog of +575 or more once this season and won that game.
- Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 14.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Hornets vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|0
|0%
|112.9
|224.1
|111.7
|229.1
|223.9
|Hornets
|0
|0%
|111.2
|224.1
|117.4
|229.1
|229.5
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Hornets have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.
- Charlotte has performed better against the spread on the road (22-18-0) than at home (15-23-0) this year.
- The Hornets' 111.2 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 111.7 the Raptors give up to opponents.
- Charlotte has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 21-20 overall record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|40-37
|1-0
|42-35
|Hornets
|37-41
|1-0
|33-45
Hornets vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Raptors
|Hornets
|112.9
|111.2
|23
|27
|17-5
|28-13
|17-5
|21-20
|111.7
|117.4
|5
|22
|30-9
|17-8
|31-8
|15-10
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.