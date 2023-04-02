How to Watch the Hornets vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors (38-39) will visit the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) after losing five straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Raptors.
Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 45.6% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 49.1% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Charlotte has a 14-9 record in games the team collectively shoots over 49.1% from the field.
- The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.
- The Hornets average just 0.5 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Raptors allow (111.7).
- When it scores more than 111.7 points, Charlotte is 21-20.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets score 109.5 points per game at home, 3.3 fewer points than away (112.8). Defensively they give up 115.8 per game, three fewer points than away (118.8).
- Charlotte is giving up fewer points at home (115.8 per game) than away (118.8).
- At home the Hornets are averaging 25.3 assists per game, 0.2 more than away (25.1).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|Questionable
|Toe
|Terry Rozier
|Out
|Foot
|Gordon Hayward
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
|P.J. Washington
|Questionable
|Foot
|LaMelo Ball
|Out For Season
|Ankle
