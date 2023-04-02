The Carolina Hurricanes (48-18-9) will host the New York Islanders (39-29-9) on Sunday, with the Hurricanes coming off a victory and the Islanders off a defeat.

See the Hurricanes-Islanders matchup on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR
12/10/2022 Islanders Hurricanes 3-0 CAR
10/28/2022 Hurricanes Islanders 6-2 NYI

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have allowed 192 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Hurricanes rank 17th in the NHL with 242 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 75 27 41 68 59 43 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 68 34 31 65 57 57 51.7%
Brent Burns 75 14 41 55 48 49 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Shayne Gostisbehere 68 12 26 38 51 29 -

Islanders Stats & Trends

  • The Islanders' total of 207 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is eighth in the league.
  • The Islanders have 225 goals this season (2.9 per game), 22nd in the league.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Islanders have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Islanders have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brock Nelson 77 32 37 69 38 46 46.5%
Bo Horvat 74 37 28 65 35 38 56.8%
Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 48 35.6%
Anders Lee 77 27 22 49 33 23 53.1%
Noah Dobson 73 13 30 43 48 38 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.