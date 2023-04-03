Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Riley -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 3 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Austin Riley At The Plate (2022)
- Riley collected 168 hits and slugged .528.
- He ranked 38th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball last season.
- Riley got a base hit in 105 out of 163 games last year (64.4%), with at least two hits in 50 of those games (30.7%).
- In 37 of 163 games last year, he hit a home run (22.7%). He went deep in 5.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Riley drove in a run in 36.2% of his 163 games last season, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of them (22). He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.
- He came around to score 75 times in 163 games (46.0%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (9.2%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|79
|.297
|AVG
|.249
|.363
|OBP
|.338
|.601
|SLG
|.456
|45
|XBH
|34
|24
|HR
|14
|49
|RBI
|44
|89/27
|K/BB
|79/31
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|82
|GP
|81
|58 (70.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (58.0%)
|26 (31.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (29.6%)
|42 (51.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (40.7%)
|24 (29.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (16.0%)
|33 (40.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|26 (32.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combined to allow 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
- Woodford will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- The 26-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw two scoreless innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- In his 27 appearances last season he put together a 4-0 record, had a 2.23 ERA, and a 1.117 WHIP.
