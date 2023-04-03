Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate (2022)
- Albies hit .247 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Albies got a hit in 45 of 64 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- Including the 64 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in eight of them (12.5%), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies picked up an RBI in 21 of 64 games last season (32.8%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (14.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- In 46.9% of his 64 games last season, he scored a run (30 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (9.4%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|.271
|AVG
|.219
|.322
|OBP
|.258
|.444
|SLG
|.368
|15
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|8
|28/10
|K/BB
|19/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|26 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (67.9%)
|8 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|15 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (53.6%)
|4 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|14 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Woodford will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- The 26-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw two scoreless innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- Last season he finished with a 4-0 record, a 2.23 ERA and a 1.117 WHIP over his 27 games.
