How to Watch the Hornets vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (39-39) face the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) on April 4, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Raptors.
Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have allowed to their opponents.
- Charlotte has put together a 14-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 49.1% from the field.
- The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.
- The Hornets score only 0.5 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (111.7).
- When it scores more than 111.7 points, Charlotte is 21-20.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets score fewer points per game at home (109.5) than on the road (112.8), but also give up fewer at home (116.2) than on the road (118.8).
- Charlotte is allowing fewer points at home (116.2 per game) than on the road (118.8).
- The Hornets pick up 0.2 more assists per game at home (25.3) than away (25.1).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|Out
|Shoulder
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|Questionable
|Toe
|Terry Rozier
|Out
|Foot
|Gordon Hayward
|Out
|Ankle
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
|P.J. Washington
|Out
|Foot
|LaMelo Ball
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|Mark Williams
|Questionable
|Ankle
