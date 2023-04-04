Having lost three straight on the road, the Ottawa Senators play at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch the action on ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2 as the Hurricanes and the Senators take the ice.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/24/2023 Hurricanes Senators 4-0 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 193 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 244 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 76 27 41 68 62 43 45.6% Sebastian Aho 69 34 31 65 58 57 51.7% Brent Burns 76 14 41 55 48 50 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Shayne Gostisbehere 69 12 26 38 51 29 -

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators' total of 250 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 20th in the NHL.

The Senators have 242 goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Senators have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Senators have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.

Senators Key Players