The Ottawa Senators (37-34-6) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes (49-18-9) on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2

ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2 Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-260) Senators (+220) 6.5

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 68.2% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (45-21).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -260 or shorter, Carolina has a 10-5 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 72.2%.

Carolina's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 32 times.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 244 (18th) Goals 242 (19th) 193 (2nd) Goals Allowed 250 (20th) 48 (19th) Power Play Goals 69 (2nd) 38 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 50 (18th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Carolina went over three times.

The Hurricanes' past 10 games have averaged 0.4 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 244 total, which makes them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 193 total goals (2.5 per game).

With a +51 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the NHL.

