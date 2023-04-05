Clippers vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 5
At Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) hope to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38) at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clippers vs. Lakers matchup in this article.
Clippers vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Clippers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clippers Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Clippers (-3.5)
|232.5
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Clippers (-3.5)
|231.5
|-160
|+135
Clippers vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Clippers average 113.1 points per game (22nd in the league) while allowing 112.9 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +18 scoring differential overall.
- The Lakers score 117.0 points per game (eighth in NBA) and concede 116.6 (20th in league) for a +29 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams average 230.1 points per game combined, 2.4 less than this game's total.
- These two teams together surrender 229.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Clippers have won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 40 times.
- The Lakers have covered 39 times in 79 matchups with a spread this year.
Clippers and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Clippers
|+2200
|+1100
|-751
|Lakers
|+1600
|+750
|-2000
