How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes will travel to face the Nashville Predators on Thursday, April 6, with the Hurricanes victorious in three consecutive games.
You can catch the action on ESPN+ and Hulu as the Hurricanes take on the Predators.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Hurricanes vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/5/2023
|Hurricanes
|Predators
|5-3 NAS
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 195 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Hurricanes rank 18th in the league with 247 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 27 goals over that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|77
|28
|41
|69
|63
|43
|45.3%
|Sebastian Aho
|70
|34
|31
|65
|58
|59
|51.8%
|Brent Burns
|77
|14
|42
|56
|49
|51
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|70
|12
|26
|38
|51
|29
|-
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators' total of 225 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is 12th in the NHL.
- The Predators have 211 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Predators have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Predators have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|71
|22
|34
|56
|60
|35
|52.9%
|Tyson Barrie
|80
|13
|41
|54
|43
|28
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|46
|17
|24
|41
|13
|23
|44.9%
