Hurricanes vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (50-18-9) hit the road to play the Nashville Predators (39-30-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Hurricanes have won three straight games.
Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-175)
|Predators (+150)
|5.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite 67 times this season, and have finished 46-21 in those games.
- Carolina has a 28-10 record (winning 73.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
- The Hurricanes have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 36 games this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.
Hurricanes vs. Predators Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|247 (18th)
|Goals
|211 (28th)
|195 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (12th)
|49 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|43 (24th)
|39 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (14th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Three of Carolina's last 10 contests went over.
- The average amount of goals in the Hurricanes' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 5.5 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 1.1 lower than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 247 total, which makes them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes are ranked second in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 195 total goals (2.5 per game).
- With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the NHL.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.