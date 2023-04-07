Austin Riley -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 7 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is batting .280 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
  • Riley enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
  • In six of seven games this year, Riley has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in two of seven games played this year, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Riley has driven in a run in five games this year (71.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in four of seven games so far this season.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • The Padres will send Martinez (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.14), 34th in WHIP (1.143), and 45th in K/9 (6.4).
