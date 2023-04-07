Matt Olson -- 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 7 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Padres.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (10) this season while batting .333 with seven extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
  • In 71.4% of his games this season (five of seven), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (57.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in two of seven games played this season, and in 9.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Olson has had at least one RBI in 57.1% of his games this year (four of seven), with more than one RBI three times (42.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In five games this season (71.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.06).
  • The Padres rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Padres will look to Martinez (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 47th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 45th.
