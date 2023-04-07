Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and the Charlotte Hornets match up versus the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on April 4, Mykhailiuk produced 17 points and seven assists in a 120-100 loss versus the Raptors.

In this piece we'll examine Mykhailiuk's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 6.0 12.6 Rebounds 3.5 1.4 2.7 Assists 4.5 1.4 3.5 PRA 24.5 8.8 18.8 PR -- 7.4 15.3 3PM 2.5 1.2 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Insights vs. the Rockets

Mykhailiuk's opponents, the Rockets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 17th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Rockets concede 118.8 points per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Rockets have conceded 41.4 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the league.

The Rockets are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 26.2 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets have conceded 14.5 makes per game, worst in the NBA.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2022 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Mykhailiuk or any of his Hornets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.