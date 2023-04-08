The field for the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia will feature Keith Mitchell. The par-72 course spans 7,545 yards and the purse is $15,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from April 6 - 9.

Keith Mitchell Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Mitchell has finished below par on 12 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Mitchell has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Mitchell has finished in the top five in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Mitchell has made the cut in six consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 30 -6 277 0 19 2 5 $2.9M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Mitchell finished 43rd when he last played this event, which was in 2019.

The par-72 course measures 7,545 yards this week, 251 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Augusta National Golf Club have averaged a score of +1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Mitchell has played i the last year (7,254 yards) is 291 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,545).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Mitchell's Last Time Out

Mitchell was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship ranked in the 54th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

On the 16 par-5 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, Mitchell was better than 69% of the competitors (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Mitchell recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Mitchell recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.7).

Mitchell's seven birdies or better on par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were more than the field average of 5.1.

In that last tournament, Mitchell's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.1).

Mitchell finished THE PLAYERS Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Mitchell recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.3.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

