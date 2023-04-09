(6-3) will square off against the (5-4) at Truist Park on Sunday, April 9 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 3 Ks, Dylan Dodd will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Braves have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Padres, who are listed at -105. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Seth Lugo - SD (1-0, 1.29 ERA)

Braves vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won four of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Braves have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Padres have come away with two wins in the three contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Padres have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Braves vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Matt Olson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

