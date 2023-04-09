Lakers vs. Jazz Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (37-44) as double-digit, 16.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.
Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Jazz Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 120 - Jazz 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Jazz
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 16.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (231.5)
- The Jazz sport a 46-35-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 40-38-3 mark of the Lakers.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 51.9% of the time this season (42 out of 81). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (47 out of 81).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 19-11, a better record than the Jazz have recorded (19-27) as moneyline underdogs.
Lakers Performance Insights
- Offensively, Los Angeles is posting 117 points per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is allowing 116.6 points per contest on defense (19th-ranked).
- The Lakers are averaging 25.2 assists per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Lakers are averaging 10.7 threes per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and they sport a 34.5% three-point percentage (25th-ranked).
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 65.1% two-pointers (accounting for 75% of the team's baskets) and 34.9% three-pointers (25%).
Jazz Performance Insights
- Offensively Utah is the sixth-ranked squad in the league (117.1 points per game). Defensively it is 24th (117.9 points conceded per game).
- With 25.9 assists per game, the Jazz are 11th in the league.
- In 2022-23, the Jazz are seventh in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.4 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
- In 2022-23, Utah has taken 57.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.4% of Utah's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 31.6% have been 3-pointers.
