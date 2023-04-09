Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and his Charlotte Hornets teammates match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 112-109 loss versus the Rockets, Mykhailiuk tallied 25 points and five assists.

In this article we will break down Mykhailiuk's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 6.6 14.8 Rebounds 3.5 1.5 3.2 Assists 4.5 1.5 4.0 PRA 24.5 9.6 22 PR -- 8.1 18 3PM 2.5 1.3 2.7



Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Mykhailiuk's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.5 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 106.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers allow 41.1 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have given up 23 per contest, best in the league.

Allowing 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 7 3 0 0 1 1 0 3/12/2023 20 9 0 1 1 0 0

