Hurricanes vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-9) host the Ottawa Senators (38-35-7) at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO. The Hurricanes fell to the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Senators are coming off a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-190)
|Senators (+160)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 46 of their 69 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Carolina has a 24-11 record (winning 68.6% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 65.5% chance to win.
Hurricanes vs. Senators Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|250 (19th)
|Goals
|253 (17th)
|202 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|264 (21st)
|49 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|71 (2nd)
|40 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|57 (22nd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In Carolina's past 10 games, it hit the over twice.
- During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 2.1 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 19th in the league with 250 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 202 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +48.
