Ronald Acuna Jr. -- 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna is hitting .310 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 54th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

In 70.0% of his games this year (seven of 10), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (50.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Acuna has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 70.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 30.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings