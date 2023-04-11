Hurricanes vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Something has to give when the Carolina Hurricanes (50-21-9, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Detroit Red Wings (35-35-10, also losers of three straight). The game on Tuesday, April 11 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX.
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-245)
|Red Wings (+205)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have put together a 46-24 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, Carolina has a 12-5 record (winning 70.6% of its games).
- The Hurricanes have a 71.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|252 (19th)
|Goals
|236 (23rd)
|205 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|266 (20th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|57 (14th)
|40 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|52 (17th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 19th in the league with 252 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best squads in league play, allowing 205 goals to rank second.
- The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +47 this season.
