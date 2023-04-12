Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Truist Park. Hunter Greene will be on the mound for Cincinnati, with first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank eighth in MLB play with 15 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 10th in MLB, slugging .429.

The Braves have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.270).

Atlanta ranks 11th in runs scored with 58 (4.8 per game).

The Braves rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .354.

The Braves' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 25th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.380).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (1-0) pitches for the Braves to make his third start this season.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Strider will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Padres L 5-4 Home Jared Shuster Nick Martínez 4/8/2023 Padres L 4-1 Home Charlie Morton Michael Wacha 4/9/2023 Padres L 10-2 Home Dylan Dodd Seth Lugo 4/10/2023 Reds W 5-4 Home Bryce Elder Graham Ashcraft 4/11/2023 Reds W 7-6 Home Kyle Wright Luis Cessa 4/12/2023 Reds - Home Spencer Strider Hunter Greene 4/14/2023 Royals - Away Charlie Morton Brady Singer 4/15/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Dodd Kris Bubic 4/16/2023 Royals - Away Bryce Elder Zack Greinke 4/17/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Wright Ryan Weathers 4/18/2023 Padres - Away Spencer Strider Blake Snell

