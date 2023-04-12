Matt Olson -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on April 12 at 7:20 PM ET.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 15 hits and an OBP of .439 this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 11th in slugging.

Olson has had a hit in eight of 12 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits five times (41.7%).

Looking at the 12 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (25.0%), and in 7% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has driven in a run in seven games this year (58.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven games this year (58.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings