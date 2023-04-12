How to Watch the Raptors vs. Bulls: Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls are facing off in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: ESPN
Raptors Stats Insights
- The Raptors are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- In games Toronto shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 23-10 overall.
- The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 18th.
- The Raptors record 112.9 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 111.8 the Bulls give up.
- When Toronto totals more than 111.8 points, it is 33-14.
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls have shot at a 49% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 49.1% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.
- Chicago has put together a 29-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.
- The Bulls put up only 1.7 more points per game (113.1) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (111.4).
- Chicago is 32-13 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Raptors Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Raptors have fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 114.4 points per game, compared to 111.3 per game on the road.
- Toronto gives up 109.7 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 113 on the road.
- The Raptors are draining 10.7 threes per game, which is 0.1 fewer than they're averaging away from home (10.8). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 33.6% in home games and 33.4% in road games.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Bulls are scoring more points at home (114 per game) than away (112.2). And they are conceding less at home (111.2) than away (112.5).
- Chicago gives up 111.2 points per game at home, and 112.5 on the road.
- At home the Bulls are averaging 24.9 assists per game, 0.9 more than away (24).
Raptors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Otto Porter Jr.
|Out For Season
|Foot
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
