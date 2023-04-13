How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having dropped three in a row on the road, the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Florida Panthers on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
The Hurricanes' game against the Panthers can be watched on ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/30/2022
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|4-0 CAR
|11/9/2022
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|3-0 FLA
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes give up 2.5 goals per game (206 in total), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Hurricanes' 256 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 17th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|81
|28
|43
|71
|65
|44
|45.4%
|Sebastian Aho
|74
|35
|31
|66
|62
|62
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|81
|16
|42
|58
|51
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|81
|17
|24
|41
|48
|29
|51.5%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 266 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL play.
- The Panthers' 284 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 36 goals over that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|78
|40
|68
|108
|62
|37
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|67
|22
|55
|77
|37
|56
|54.7%
|Brandon Montour
|79
|16
|57
|73
|49
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|80
|41
|31
|72
|55
|34
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|81
|31
|35
|66
|37
|34
|50.4%
