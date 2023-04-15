The RBC Heritage is in progress, and following the second round Austin Smotherman is in 46th place at -3.

Looking to wager on Austin Smotherman at the RBC Heritage this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Austin Smotherman Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Smotherman has shot better than par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Smotherman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Smotherman's average finish has been 39th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Smotherman has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 43 -5 271 0 17 0 1 $723,486

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Smotherman finished 46th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 7,213 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Smotherman has played in the past year (7,253 yards) is 40 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,213).

Smotherman's Last Time Out

Smotherman shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 25th percentile of competitors.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open placed him in the 34th percentile.

Smotherman shot better than only 12% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.74.

Smotherman did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Smotherman recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (two).

Smotherman's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the tournament average of 5.1.

In that last outing, Smotherman's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Smotherman finished the Valero Texas Open recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Smotherman had one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.4.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Smotherman's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.